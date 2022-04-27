ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 677,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

