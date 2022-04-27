ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,075,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.09. 2,302,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

