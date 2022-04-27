ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $493,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 24,559,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

