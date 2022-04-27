ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,334. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.