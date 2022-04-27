ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $881.51. 25,585,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $937.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.50. The company has a market cap of $885.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.