ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $697,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RLI by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. 154,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.45. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

