ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.