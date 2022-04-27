ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Electric by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

GE stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,468,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.87 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

