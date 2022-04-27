ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.