Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 12,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

