Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 10571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.