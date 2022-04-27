ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

