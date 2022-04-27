ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $552.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $552.00 and last traded at $563.01, with a volume of 8495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $560.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

