Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.33-5.50 EPS.

AZPN traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. 467,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

