Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.80

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,569.50 ($20.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,722.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,867.48. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45).

Several research analysts have commented on ABF shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

