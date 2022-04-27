Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

