Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Atlas posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATCO. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 16,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Atlas has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 21.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Atlas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after purchasing an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

