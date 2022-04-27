ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial decreased their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,761. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

