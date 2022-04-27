Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $537,000 in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 222,435 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 63,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,150. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

