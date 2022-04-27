Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,238 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $69,661,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,845,391. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

