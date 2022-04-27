Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 21,966 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,571. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

