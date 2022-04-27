Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,278 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 43.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,522. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.