Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average is $246.26.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

