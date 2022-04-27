Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

