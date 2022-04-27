Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

