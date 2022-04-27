Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $902.10. 579,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $937.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

