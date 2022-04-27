Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to report $226.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.06 million and the lowest is $225.19 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE ATHM traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

