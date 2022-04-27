Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,868,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AUTL opened at $3.33 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

