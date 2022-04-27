Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.92-7.04 EPS.
ADP traded up $9.89 on Wednesday, reaching $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
