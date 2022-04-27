Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.92-7.04 EPS.

ADP traded up $9.89 on Wednesday, reaching $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

