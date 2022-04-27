Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $109,077.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.80 or 0.07344315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

