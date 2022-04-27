AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $44,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,995. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.12.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

