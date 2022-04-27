AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.38-9.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.65. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.37 EPS.

AVB stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.78. 618,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

