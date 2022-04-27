AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.38-9.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $240.78. 618,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,785. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

