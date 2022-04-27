Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.92.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

