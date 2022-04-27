Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 442,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,705. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

