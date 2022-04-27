Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 9,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,783. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Avient by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

