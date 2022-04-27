Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.
Avnet stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 727,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.
In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.