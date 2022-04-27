Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.

Avnet stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 727,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

