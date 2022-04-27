AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 608.4% in April

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 229,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

