Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 47,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

