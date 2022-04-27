Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 3.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

