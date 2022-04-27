Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 3.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.
About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala (AYALY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.