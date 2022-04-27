Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Up 7.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 3,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.
About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.