Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Up 7.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 3,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.