Azuki Price Tops $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $318,459.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azuki has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

