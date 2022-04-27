AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 173,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,561. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

