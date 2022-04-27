Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $35,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,408. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

