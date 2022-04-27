Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:BNCDY remained flat at $$15.62 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

