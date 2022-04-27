Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.