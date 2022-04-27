Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,068,162 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 29.56% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $763,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 778,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

