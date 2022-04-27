Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,629,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $8,535,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

VGT stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.23. 1,705,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

