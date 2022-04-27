Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.58% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,017,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $227.46. 855,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.55 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

