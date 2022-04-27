Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 15.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $8,823,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.42 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

